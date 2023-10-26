BRS takes lead in election campaign across erstwhile Warangal

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, along with Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, on Thursday, inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister's meeting at Bhattupally village near Kazipet.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:03 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Warangal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is emerging as the frontrunner in the lead-up to the Telangana Assembly elections, with its candidates surpassing their competitors in all the Assembly segments. The party’s campaign has witnessed a surge in momentum following visits by top leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Our candidates are actively engaged in the campaign. They have already visited almost every corner of the erstwhile Warangal district, and our party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao himself is set to participate in public meetings in Wardhannapet and Mahabubabad constituencies on October 27,” said Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The BRS is trying to retain power by adopting a model for these elections that mirrors the success of the State’s development and welfare schemes. Unlike its rivals, the party announced its candidates well in advance, enabling them to embark on a comprehensive campaign from the moment their candidacies were confirmed. This campaign has included constituency-level preparatory meetings, mandal-level gatherings, rural outreach, division-specific activities in urban areas, and even door-to-door canvassing in certain segments.

The party’s manifesto, unveiled on October 15, has become a focal point of their election strategy.

