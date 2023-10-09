BRS will emerge victorious for third consecutive term: Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao declared that the BRS will emerge victorious in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao declared that the BRS will emerge victorious in the upcoming State Assembly elections. He asserted that under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, the party will score a hattrick in electoral wins with over 100 seats.

In a statement, Harish Rao urged voters to support the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao for a third consecutive term to ensure the ongoing development unabated. He said no other political party stands a chance against BRS in the State. “While casting vote for the Congress will only put the State in ruins, a vote for the BJP will go waste as the party candidates will struggle to secure deposits,” he said.

He assured that the BRS manifesto to be unveiled by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao on October 16, would align with people’s aspirations with focusing on development and welfare.

The Minister cautioned voters to remain vigilant about political tourists seeking votes. He stressed that the BRS consistently fulfilled its promises, ensuring people’s needs are met. He wanted the party activists to connect with the public and ensure that everyone was aware of the development achieved under the BRS regime.

Further, he criticised the Congress for its past governance and the BJP for being an obstruction to the State’s progress since its formation. He highlighted Chandrashekhar Rao’s credibility compared to divisive opposition campaigns.

Regarding the Congress’s “six guarantees,” Harish Rao termed them as mere political tricks and questioned the party’s record on pension payments. He urged the BRS leaders and activists to educate the public on differentiating empty rhetoric from genuine promises by opposition parties.