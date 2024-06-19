BRS targets State govt over Medigadda barrage repair works, auction of Singareni coal mines

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former MLA Balka Suman accused the Congress government of intentionally delaying repairs on the Medigadda barrage to tarnish the reputation of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He strongly opposed the government’s decision to call tenders to remove 92 lakh cubic meters of sand from the barrage, alleging it was meant to benefit Congress leaders financially.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Suman said the tender violated the guidelines of National Green Tribunal and warned that if the government doesn’t reconsider, the BRS will take legal course.

He criticised Congress for prioritising sand extraction over repairing the barrage and providing water to farmers. He charged the Congress leaders with getting involved in various illegal activities within six months of assuming power.

Further, Suman expressed concerns about the Central government’s plans to auction coal mines especially those pertaining to Singareni Collieries Company Limited, suspecting a conspiracy to privatise coal mines jointly by the BJP and the Congress. He demanded that coal mines within SCCL must remain under its control to protect the interests of the company and also people of Telangana.

He also urged the State government to request the allocation of limestone mines to the Adilabad Cement Factory and iron ore to the Bayyaram Steel Plant.