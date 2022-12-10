BRS to bring change in farmers’ lives by utilising river water: Medak MP

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said BJP was not giving priority to farmers' issues in the country despite being in power for over a decade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting CMRF cheques to beneficiaries at Akberpet-Bhumpally in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not giving priority to farmers’ issues in the country despite being in power for over a decade.

Speaking to news reporters in Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal on Saturday, the MP said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao founded Bharat Rashtra Samithi to bring a change in the lives of farmers across the nation. Stating that the Chief Minister had converted barren lands in Telangana into fertile agriculture fields by utilising river water to the optimum, Reddy said the BRS would replicate the same across the nation.

Accusing the BJP of having different slogans for elections in different States, Prabhakar Reddy said the saffron Party was raising Hindu-Muslim differences in one State and Ramajanma Bhumi issue in another State for political gains but never talking about issues of farmers and poor people.

Stating that river water was being wasted as the Centre failed to utilise them in proper way, the MP said the BRS would put river water to maximum utilisation to provide irrigation and drinking water across India.

The MP later distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries in the mandal and laid the foundation for Reddy Sangam and Dasari Sangam Bhavans.