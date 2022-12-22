KTR questions silence of Telangana BJP leaders on Centre’s discrimination

BRS working president KTR once again pointed out the continuing discrimination by the BJP-led Union Govt towards Telangana in setting up rail coach factory at Kazipet and demanded an explanation from the State BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:56 AM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday once again pointed out the continuing discrimination by the BJP-led Union Government towards Telangana in setting up rail coach factory at Kazipet and demanded an explanation from the State BJP.

Quote-tweeting an announcement on the Centre’s plans to set up a rail coach factory in Assam, Rama Rao said the move was good for Assam, but questioned why the Kazipet rail coach factory, one of the clauses in the AP Reorganisation Act, was being denied to Telangana.

Also Read KTR hauls Bandi over the coals for cheap, communal politics

Can any one of the BJP MPs/Union Minister from Telangana answer why the promised Kazipet Rail Coach factory is being denied while others are being considered? I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in #Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the state https://t.co/GnfLtjRKyH — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 22, 2022

“Can anyone of the BJP MPs or Union Minister from Telangana answer why the promised Kazipet rail coach factory is being denied while others are being considered?” he asked.

He also tweeted “I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the State.”