BRS voices concern as Rythu Bharosa for farmers faces delay ahead of Yasangi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has expressed its strong discontent over the delay in disbursement of the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance to farmers in Telangana, for the ensuing Yasangi (Rabi) season. The BRS has accused the Congress government of insulting farmers and demanded for an unconditional apology for their inefficiency in disbursing the funds which were allocated before the Assembly elections.

“If not for the Congress lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India, the Rythu Bandhu amount would have been already deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in the capacity of TPCC president, promised that the Congress government will start depositing Rs 15,000 per acre per annum into the accounts of the farmers from December 9,” Former Minister S Niranjan Reddy said here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy recalled the BRS government’s history of providing 11 installments of Rythu Bandhu assistance within the stipulated time. He pointed out that despite the agriculture department having all necessary details pertaining to farmers, the Congress government is yet to complete the disbursement to even farmers with less than one acre land.

He questioned whether individual farmers received the promised Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy and asked whether measures have been initiated to implement the crop loan waiver for farmers. “The Congress leaders might be able to escape from their 100-day deadline for implementing their Six Guarantees, but the farmers cannot wait for such long time to cultivate their fields. If the financial assistance is not provided as per the farmer’s requirement, the scheme will not serve any purpose,” he asserted.

The former Minister alleged that essential commodity prices including rice and pulses surged under the Congress regime, in the last one month. He advised the Congress government to stop blaming the previous BRS government and instead, focus on addressing the issues being faced by the people. He urged the government to regulate essential commodity prices and addressed farmers’ sentiments of betrayal by the Congress party.

As part of the BRS Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting on Chevella constituency held at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy said the party leaders shared valuable suggestions.

He assured that the party will analyse shortcomings and prepare to secure victories in the upcoming Parliamentary as well as local body polls. He called on party members to secure a significant victory for Ranjith Reddy in the Chevella parliamentary constituency.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLC S Madhusudhanachari and other senior leaders were also present.