BRS will play crucial role in Maharashtra’s development: Kavitha

The BRS MLC, who is in Mumbai to attend different programmes, was extended a grand welcome by BRS Mumbai unit leaders.

05:54 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana’s welfare and development programmes were being discussed across the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said people in Maharashtra were demanding replication of Telangana’s welfare programmes in their State.

The BRS MLC, who is in Mumbai to attend different programmes, was extended a grand welcome by BRS Mumbai unit leaders. She offered floral tributes to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue near the airport.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said different sections of people in Maharashtra were appealing to expand BRS operations in the State. People were demanding replication of Telangana model of governance in Maharashtra, she said.

Telangana shares nearly 1000 kilometres of its border with Maharashtra. There was a lot of difference in terms of welfare and development programmes being implemented in the two States. Unlike in Hyderabad, where drinking water was being supplied round the clock, in Mumbai drinking water was being supplied for only two hours in a day, she said.

“When the Telangana government could supply drinking water to every household across the State, why cannot Maharashtra government implement such a programme?” she asked.

Since Independence, provision of basic amenities like drinking water and power to households, was still a challenge in many States in the country. But Telangana, the youngest State in the country, had addressed these issues by nearly 98 per cent, she said, adding that the BRS party would fight for such people centric issues.

BRS would play a crucial role in the comprehensive development of Maharashtra, she said. On the possibilities of contesting elections in Maharastra, she said the party would make an announcement in this regard.