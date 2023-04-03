BRS will retain power in next elections: Kadiyam

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BRS in-charge to Nalgonda district Kadiyam Srihari speaking at ‘BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam’ at Chandanapally in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Nalgonda: Former Deputy Chief Minister and BRS in-charge to Nalgonda district Kadiyam Srihari on Monday exuded confidence that BRS would retain power whenever elections are held.

Speaking at ‘BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam’ at Chandanapally in the district, Srihari said people’s mood indicated that BRS victory in the next elections was inevitable. State’s development and change in the lives of poor people due to welfare schemes of BRS government was visible for everyone. The development programmes and welfare schemes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have become role models for entire country. He pointed out that improved irrigation facility, safe drinking water supply and healthcare facilities have ushered in a qualitative change in people’s lives.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for showing discrimination towards Telangana, he said the state BJP leaders should seek votes only after announcing the funds and projects sanctioned to Telangana by the Centre. Narendra Modi government had conspired to scrap subsidies and withdraw Aasara pensions. But, the same government had waived Rs 12.5 lakh crores of bank loans of 20 defaulters. He charged BJP government with adopting anti-people policies.

He alleged that Narendra Modi government has targeted our Chief Minister for voicing against its anti-people and anti-development policies. KCR has launched BRS to unite other political parties at national level to put an end of BJP government. The BJP leaders were working with a conspiracy to limit KCR only to Telangana state, but it would not be possible. BRS has received overwhelming from the people in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka states.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said that BJP made a vain effort to destabilize BRS government in Telangana state by trying to poach BRS legisaltors. Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said that the BRS members should publicize the development programmes and welfare schemes of the government at village level. The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore for Nalgonda Assembly constituency for development works in just last four years.