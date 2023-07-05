BRS will stand by injured cadres: MLCs

Rajeshwar Reddy and Madhusudhan asked the doctors to provide better medical services to the BRS workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

BRS leaders T Madhusudhan and P Rajeshwar Reddy paid a visit to injured BRS workers being treated at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Khammam: The district BRS president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have condemned attacks on BRS workers by Congress workers. The MLCs paid a visit to injured BRS workers being treated at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It might be noted that seven BRS workers, including two women, were injured in an attack by Congress leader ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s followers at Komminepalli village of Kamepalli mandal in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Rajeshwar Reddy and Madhusudhan asked the doctors to provide better medical services to the BRS workers. They learned the details of the incident from the victims of Congress cadres’ violence. The leaders warned that legal action would be taken against the Congress party goons behind the untoward incident. It was regrettable that the leaders of BJP and Congress parties were trying to create conflicts for political gain in peaceful Telangana.

Kamepalli mandal BRS party president and PACS Chairman Hanumanth Rao and others were present. In view of the clashes between BRS and Congress workers, police imposed Section 144 in and around the village and set up a police picket.