BRS will win 10 out 10 seats in Khammam: MP Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Khammam: BRS leader MP Nama Nageswara Rao asserted that the BRS party would win all the Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district.

In a statement here on Tuesday he said that the Telangana society wants to see the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister once again. During the election campaign people supported the BRS in all the constituencies of the district, he said while thanking them for the support.The BRS booth level committee workers, key leaders and activists worked for the success of road shows, door-to-door campaigns, Praja Ashirwada Sabhas held in Khammam and Kothagudem districts. The public response to the BRS meetings was immense, he said.

Nageswara Rao noted that women in large numbers participated in the BRS campaigning showing their support to the party. Every household in the erstwhile was benefited from the BRS government welfare schemes.People were talking about schemes like Rythu Bandhu, free power to irrigation, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and Mission Bhagiratha in the villages. Rs. 73, 000 crore was deposited in the farmers’ accounts in 11 installments, he said.

The MP complained that though the Chief Minister took permission from the EC to help the farmers by crediting Rythu Bandhu, the Congress leaders stalled by complaining to the EC. The public should teach a fitting lesson to Congress in the Assembly elections.