Watch: Young girl asks KTR ‘mama’ to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad, he responds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: A young girl’s request for bringing Disneyland to Hyderabad has caught the attention of Minister KT Rama Rao.

In an innocent request, the young girl addressing KTR as ‘mama’ requested him for a Disneyland in Hyderabad. “My daughter’s request to KTR on Telangana Elections. :-),” the X (formerly Twitter) user Surendra Vinayakam wrote along with the video.

My daughter’s request to KTR on Telangana Elections.:-) pic.twitter.com/rjF8aHLrjD — Surendra Vinayakam (@visurendra) November 14, 2023

The video posted by the little girl’s father, caught the eye of KTR, who responded to it saying “Can’t promise Beta but will try my best.”

While many users commented on the post backing the leader to fulfill the young girl’s request, many commented saying that the girl’s request for KTR ‘mama’ was adorable.

Disneyland is one of the most iconic theme parks in the world. It is currently established in California, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong.