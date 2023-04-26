CM KCR will make impactful debut in national politics in 2024, says KTR

The BRS, which was charting out plans for the 2024 Parliament elections, would take a decision depending on the situation and based on its strengths, KTR said

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: There is a political vacuum at the national level, with the people of country eagerly waiting for alternative leadership, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, asserting that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would make an impactful debut in national politics.

Talking about how both the Congress and the BJP ruined the nation, he ruled out any form of alliance with the two national parties and said the BRS was however open to tie-ups with other like-minded parties.

In an interaction with the media here, Rama Rao said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other regional party leaders were in regular contact with the Chief Minister. Despite the disastrous performance of the BJP government at the Centre, the Congress had miserably failed to trigger any hope among the people. The BRS, which was charting out plans for the 2024 Parliament elections, would take a decision depending on the situation and based on its strengths, he said.

Slow and steady

A national party does not mean contesting all the Parliament seats at one go. It took lot of time for the BJP to start off from two seats and win 300 seats, he said.

“We are in no rush. As per the mood of the people, the ability of our leaders and depending on the resources at our disposal, we will chalk out plans on what needs to be done,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that the BRS had chosen Maharashtra as its first field, the Minister said the overwhelming response from the neighbouring State was the impact of good governance in Telangana. This revolution would resonate in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as well.

Hyderabad as national political hub

Stating that there was no rule that national politics should not be centered on Hyderabad, Rama Rao pointed out that BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar had recently spoke about Ambedkar’s the plan to declare Hyderabad as the second capital of India.

“There could be a situation where a national party born out of Telangana dictates terms in national politics from Hyderabad. If the people support, anything is possible,” he said.

The response from Maharashtra to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meetings and the continuing influx of former MPs, MLAs, ZP chairmen and others into the BRS was indicative of the political vacuum, not just in Maharashtra, but in other States as well.

Telangana Model vs Golmaal Gujarat model

“BJP leaders keep asking if not Modi, who? In 2010, not many people were aware of Modiji. Tall claims were made about the Golmaal Gujarat model, the nation was confused and he went onto became the Prime Minister,” he said.

“After being a successful Chief Minister for two terms and emerging victorious for the third consecutive term, BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to replicate the Golden Telangana model across the nation. Balanced, holistic, integrated, inclusive growth of all sectors is what the Telangana model is,” Rama Rao said.

In 2016, former union Minister Arun Jaitley, during a personal conversation with BRS leaders in New Delhi, had said it was very rare to witness a good agitator turn into a good administrator and added that Telangana was blessed that Chandrashekhar Rao was administering so effectively, he recalled.

Countering union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that the Prime Minister’s seat was not vacant, the BRS working president said Shah was living in an illusion.

“In a democracy, politicians are at the mercy of the people. The biggest dictators were shown their place in the past,” he said, also coming down heavily on the union Home Minister for his comments on Muslim reservations when the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

“Muslim reservations were introduced not on communal or religion basis. It was based on the recommendations of the Sachar Committee constituted during the Congress government,” he added.