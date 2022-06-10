Brush up on Telangana’s policies

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Schemes and policies that you can practice.

Telangana Schemes & Policies

1. Which among the following is correct regarding the ‘Swacha Grameena Bharat’ scheme of Telangana?

a) The objective of building 30 lakh toilets State wide

b) Ratio of centre and state funds for this scheme is 75%, 25%

c) Objective of the scheme is to make the State a non-open defecation area

d) All the above

Ans: d

2. Which among the following is correct regarding the ‘Haritha Haram’ programme of Telangana?

1. A green brigade is being formed to protect the saplings that are planted throughout the year.

2. To give ‘Haritha Mitra’ award for those who protect the plants in a best way.

3. To form Haritha Dalalu with 2.5 lakh students.

4. To give 5 grace marks to tenth students who plant and protect plants in science subject.

a) 1,2,3,4 b) 1,2,3 c) 4 and 2 d) 1 and 2

Ans: a

3. Which among the following is correct regarding the Mission Bhageeratha?

a) Number total segments – 26

b) Expanse covered – 1.11 lakh 5 km

c) Rural living areas that come under this – 24,248

d) All the above.

Ans: d

4. How many unban Panchayats have been upgraded into municipalities by the Government in Telangana?

a) 41 b) 32 c) 48 d) 21

Ans: d

5. The Continuous Payment or employment selection under the Telangana Land Procurement and compensation Act, which has come into implementation from May 17, 2017 has these features?

a) Rs.5 lakh will be paid to the affected family as on time settlement

b) Rs.3,000 per month will be paid for 20 years to SC and ST families, which come under this

c) Rs.2,500 per month for 20 years will be paid to non-SC, STs

d) All the above apply.

Ans: d

6. Which among the following statements is/are correct?

a) To be recognised under the low income group the income level in rural areas should be under Rs 1.50 lakh per annum.

b) To be recognised under the low income group in urban areas the annual income should be below Rs 2 lakh

c) Amount given to sun stroke victims under the ‘Apathbandhu’ scheme is Rs 2 lakh

d) 1 and 2

Ans: d

7. The ‘1962’ service, which introduced by the Telangana Government is related to –?

a) Mobile veterinary hospital

b) Mobile clinic

c) Mobile children’s clinic

d) Mobile hospital for pregnant women

Ans: a

8. Which among the following are eligible to get a food security card in Telangana State?

a) Those who have an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

b) Those who have 3.5 acres of wetlands and 7.5 acres of dry lands

c) Those who have an annual income of Rs 2 lakh in rural and Rs 3 lakh in urban areas.

d) a and b

Ans: d

9. When did the State government establish the Telangana BC Commission?

a) 10 September 2016

b) 10 October 2016

c) 10 January 2017

d) 10 November 2016

Ans: b

10. Which sector will be given highest expenditure under the Telangana Palle Pragati Programme:

a) To improve human development

b) To implement the project

c) To increase livelihoods

d) for technological knowledge

Ans: c

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles