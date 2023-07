Telangana CM KCR Gives Podu Land Pattas to Tribals | Kumuram Bheem District | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR distributes the Podu Land Pattas to the tribes of the Kumuram Bheem district. Here is a special video of the tribals expressing their joy after getting benefits from KCR’s scheme and ruling.