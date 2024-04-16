Buffalo wild wings hosts ‘Spectrum Sparkle’ event to raise autism awareness

Organised in collaboration with NGO Marham Resonating Resilience, the event had various activities designed to educate, engage, and inspire attendees.

Published Date - 16 April 2024

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Buffalo Wild Wings Kokapet, the first female-led Buffalo Wild Wings outlet in India organised ‘Spectrum Sparkle’, featuring fun activities for children who fall in the spectrum.

From informative displays to interactive discussions, people had the opportunity to learn more about ASD and how they can support individuals affected by it, press release said.

“As the first female-led Buffalo Wild Wings outlet in India, we are committed to breaking barriers and creating positive change in our community. By raising awareness about ASD, we hope to encourage empathy, acceptance, and a greater understanding,” said Sameen Hassan, Head (Marketing) at Buffalo Wild Wings. ”

Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder of Marham Resonating Resilience said “Such events go a long way in making an inclusive society”, he said.