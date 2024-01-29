Buggapadu Mega Food Park ready for launch: minister Tummala

The foundation stone for the Food Park’s construction was laid at Buggapadu Sathupalli mandal in the district during the BRS regime in 2016 with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 04:52 PM

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that Buggapadu Mega Food Park was set up with an aim of bringing farmers, processors and retailers together to provide a mechanism to take produce to market.

The minister visited the Food Park on Monday. The foundation stone for the Food Park’s construction was laid at Buggapadu Sathupalli mandal in the district during the BRS regime in 2016 with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

Also Read Protect valuable government lands in Khammam: Tummala tells officials

Nageswara Rao reviewed the progress of works and the facilities that were required. Speaking on the occasion he informed that the construction of basic facilities, cold storage and administrative building was complete.

The basic resources for setting up the units were all ready. Cashew and mango processors have arrived and steps should be taken to process all crops and vegetables soon, the minister said. Earlier in the day he visited the oil palm factory and its power generation unit at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district.