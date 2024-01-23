Protect valuable government lands in Khammam: Tummala tells officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:29 PM

Minister T Nageswara Rao held a review meeting with officials in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to take steps to protect valuable government lands in Khammam city.

He wanted the officials to submit a report on the government lands, encroached lands and NSP lands in the city and to initiate immediate action to clear the encroachments.

Enquiry should be conducted to check whether the title holders were staying in the government lands for which they were given titles or the land was sold along with an appropriate action.

Nageswara Rao also told officials to submit a report on allocation of NSP land. Buffer zone should be demarked at Lakaram, Khanapuram, Munneru and Dhamsalapuram areas along with strict measures to prevent constructions in the area.

He along with Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and the officials reviewed the development of the city here on Tuesday. Keeping the needs of the city for the next 25 years in mind places where widening of roads was required should be examined and a report should be submitted, he said.

Suggesting changes in SUDA draft Master Plan the minister wanted Yellandu cross road and Mustafa Nagar areas which were designated as commercial category have to be considered as residential category. A buffer zone of 50 metres from Munneru stream to Venkateswara Nagar and Bokkalagadda areas should be considered.

Nageswara Rao informed that in the past five years through taxes and other resources revenue of Rs 405.82 crore was earned by Khammam Municipal Corporation. Revenue of Rs 3301.84 lakh was collected from 1155 permits issued by SUDA from 2020 to 2023.

The minister directed the officials to prepare plans and work hard to make Khammam as an ideal city. The city population reached 4.23 lakh and 69.50 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water was being supplied. Measures should be taken to ensure water supply in summer.

All the pending works under taken by SUDA and the municipal corporation have to be completed at the earliest besides preparing plans for the projects for future development, he suggested. Khammam RDO G Ganesh and others were present.