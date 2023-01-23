Building plan approvals from TS-bPASS to get faster

Efforts on to integrate data from Sub-Registrar offices, RERA with platform.

Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: In a move that will accelerate the building plan approval process in a big way, efforts have begun to integrate data from Sub-Registrar Offices, Transferable Development Rights and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) with the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS).

The aim is to expedite application processing, besides aiding in transparent, faster verification. To begin with, officials are integrating SRO data into the TS-bPASS system, with the TDR and RERA data to follow.

Explaining the significance of the initiatives, TS-bPASS Chief Executive Officer Vinay Kumar said the idea was to make things easy for applicants.

Once the SRO data is integrated, the system gets access to details like title ownership, plot area, structures etc. When an application is filed for approval, all these details will be checked thoroughly and there would be no scope for any wrong information and this would cut short the time taken for verification, he said.

Generally, when an application is filed, three-step verification is taken up, including site, title and technical. As part of site verification, officials check the plot’s distance from roads or water bodies etc., and after ownership details are verified, details of the plot whether approved or unapproved are also checked.

In the absence of SRO data, applicants have to upload the market value certificate along with the application. Since the SRO data would have such details, TS-bPASS can access those details and the application contents are cross-checked, ruling out the scope for uploading any wrong information, Vinay Kumar told Telangana Today.

“We are working to integrate the SRO data with TS-bPASS in two to three months,” he said, adding that once this was done, TDR and RERA data would be incorporated later this year.

Revision or correction module on the cards

Data integration is not all. Among other initiatives being taken up to make TS-bPASS more efficient, a Revision or Correction module is being introduced. This will facilitate applicants correct any mistakes or revise their applications with minor changes.

This means applicants can correct any spelling mistakes, personal details like mobile number or Aadhar number in the application and upload more documents, if required. They can revise the building plan as well.

These facilities were not permitted earlier and officials used to seek such details from the applicants, in case of any rejections, the TS-bPASS CEO said, adding that the new service would be introduced very soon, hopefully in a fortnight.