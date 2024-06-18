RERA serves showcause notices to two companies

In the notice, TGRERA directed the firms to respond within a week as to why action should not be initiated against them for violating the RERA rules.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) served show cause notices on two companies Hastina Realty Private Limited and Sonesta Infra for selling units without registering their projects with TGRERA.

In the notice, TGRERA directed the firms to respond within a week as to why action should not be initiated against them for violating the RERA rules.

Hastina Realty Private Limited was selling plots at its project “Brissa” situated at Pharma City, Kadthal town on Srisailam Highway without registering the project with TGRERA.

Similarly, Sonesta Infra, which is situated at Jayabheri Pine Valley, Gachibowli, has been marketing and selling units without registering with TGRERA.