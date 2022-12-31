GHMC proposes to integrate TS-bPASS with IGRS website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed the integration of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) with the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGRS) website.

The proposal has been placed to facilitate the online release of the mortgage area which is handed over to Urban Local Body (ULB) at the time of building permission.

In 2023, the Town Planning wing of the GHMC will also take up Digital Door Numbering Project, and prepare ‘Area Development Plans’ for fast growing areas and demarcation of Master Plan roads.

It will also acquire properties to build Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects which include, flyovers, underpasses, Road over Bridges (RoBs), etc. Properties will also be acquired to develop link roads and other works that will scale up the infrastructure in the city.

The development of power corridors all around the High Tension (HT) lines has also been proposed by the Town Planning wing of the GHMC.