Burglar trapped inside bank arrested in Nizamabad

According to reports, the accused broke into the Indian Overseas Bank at Dubbaka in Dharpalli mandal on Monday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 AM, Tue - 2 January 24

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The police have arrested a person who allegedly tried to steal from a bank in Dharpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday late night.

According to reports, the accused broke into the Indian Overseas Bank at Dubbaka in Dharpalli mandal on Monday night. However, when he tried to enter the locker room, the siren installed in the bank went off, following which locals rushed to the spot and locked the main gate of the bank before informing the police.

With no other way to get out, the thief was forced to remain inside the bank till the police came and arrested him.