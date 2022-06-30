| Burglar Who Bailed Out Other Burglars To Work For Him Held In Hyderabad

Burglar who bailed out other burglars to work for him held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A burglar who bailed out thieves from prison to commit burglaries for him and was involved in nearly 40 cases was arrested by the LB Nagar police, who recovered Rs.1 lakh, jewelry and other material altogether worth Rs 4.6 lakh from him.

According to the police, B Rajasri Ganesh alias Rajaiah (37), a car driver from Khairatabad and a native of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, used to carry out burglaries and was arrested in various States apart from being detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

“When he was lodged in prison, he identified other burglars and offered to bail them out and in turn, asked them to commit burglaries for him. He promised to give them a share of about 40 per cent in the stolen booty too,” an official said, adding that he was involved in cases in Medipally, LB Nagar, Banjara Hills, Proddutur, Bellary Rural, Uppal, Bhongir, Ghatkesar, KPHB, Suryapet PS and other places in Andhra Pradesh.

In March, he was involved in a similar case in LB Nagar and also went on a burglary spree in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, police said.