Hyderabad: Burglar nabbed by cops, seize goods worth Rs 60,000

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

(Representational Image) The Gopalapuram police nabbed a man allegedly involved in several burglaries and seized stolen goods worth Rs.60,000 from him.

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police nabbed a man allegedly involved in several burglaries and seized stolen goods worth Rs.60,000 from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught M Siva Anjaneyulu, 39, a native of Guntur. During questioning, he admitted to his involvement in a theft of valuables worth Rs.3.5 lakh at Chilkalguda on September 1.

Also Read NIA concludes raids at CMS convenor’s house in Hyderabad

The house owner had gone out to pick up his daughter from school after locking the house when Anjaneyulu broke into the house and decamped with valuables.

He was earlier in property offences at Kotturpuram (Chennai), SR Nagar, Chilkalguda and Humayunnagar in the city, police said.