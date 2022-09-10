Telangana: Notorious inter-district burglar arrested in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: An inter-district burglar was arrested and 20 tolas of gold, net cash of Rs 50,000 and a motorbike worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from him. DCP Akhil Mahajan said that the alleged burglar Dhonisetti Niranjan alias Swamy of Bhupalpally district was arrested while moving in suspicious circumstances in Naspur. His accomplice Avunuri Ramesh of Nagarjuna Colony in Naspur.

During interrogation, Niranjan confessed to stealing gold ornaments from different houses in Mancherial district to lead a lavish lifestyle. He admitted that he was indulging in house burglaries after getting released from a jail. He disclosed that he was earlier arrested also. He told police that he began criminal activity after suffering losses in a hotel business and after coming into contact with Ramesh in a jail.

Akhil commended Inspector B Nararayana, Sub-Inspectors Tahseenuddin, B Anjaiah, B Diwakar and their team for nabbing the burglar and recovering the property from him. Mancherial ACP B Thirumal Reddy was present.