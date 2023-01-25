| Research Says Hyderabadi Biryani Can Be Healthy Heres How

Research says Hyderabadi biryani can be healthy; here’s how

According to a recent report by the ‘African Journal of Food Science and Technology’ (AJFST), a plate of Hyderabadi biryani is indeed beneficial for health.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, the word ‘biryani’ is an emotion. But we are sure no one ever told you that the dish is good for one’s health. Nevertheless, a new study will change one’s perception.

“World-famous Hyderabadi biryani is a rich and classic preparation from rice, vegetables, egg, meat, and fish, along with different spices. Being a complete meal in itself it has high nutritional values and health benefits,” the study noted.

The report also states that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryanis possess health benefits.

“One can make biryani more nutritious by increasing the number of vegetables and limiting the spice content. Basmati rice, used to make biryani, is a gluten-free carbohydrate,” it adds.

The study also speaks about the origin of the rice dish and how it entered the Indian subcontinent.