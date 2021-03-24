Burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad

The police recovered cash, gold and silver ornaments, all together worth Rs.13 lakh, apart from tools used to break into the houses.

By | Published: 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: A six-member Nepali gang, including a woman, which allegedly carried out a series of burglaries in the city was arrested by the Rachakonda CCS officials and Nacharam police here on Wednesday.

The police recovered cash, gold and silver ornaments, all together worth Rs.13 lakh, apart from tools used to break into the houses. The arrested persons were identified as Lil Bahadur Kami, Janvi, Amar Bahadur, Ashok Singh, Ram Bahadur and Vishwa Karma.

Following a complaint recently, the Nacharam police booked a case and with the help of the CCS police, tracked and nabbed them. They will be produced before the court shortly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .