Bus services resumes in parts of Mansoorabad after three years

Earlier RTC buses would ply to various colonies in the division. But, reportedly due to frequent traffic disruption and narrow roads, hapazard parking on roadside, street vendors, the services were stopped.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: After about three years, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) resumed its services in Mansoorabad in LB Nagar.

The residents, employees and students were facing difficulties and the representatives of the colonies recently appealed to Bandlaguda RTC Depot Manager N.Ramesh to restore bus services on the said routes.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have set up penalty notice boards on the request of the residents warning to levy challans for vehicle parking and putting up vegetable stalls on the main roads of the colonies which block traffic flow.

As per the request of the residents, bus services resumed.