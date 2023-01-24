Cable car facilities in Telangana being explored: Srinivas Goud

Minister, who is on a official tour of Spain for the World Travel Mart in Madrid, inspected the cable car service there on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said possibilities of introducing cable car service at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple at Manyamkonda in Mahbubnagar, the historic Bhongir Fort and Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad were being explored.

The Minister, who is on a official tour of Spain for the World Travel Mart in Madrid, inspected the cable car service there on Tuesday.

Stating that there was lot of scope of tourism development in the State, the Minister said cable car services would be introduced at spiritual and tourist destinations in Telangana.

“Efforts will be made to launch the cable car service in Telangana by next year for the convenience of tourists” Srinivas Goud said in a statement here.

The State was replete with waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, historic, hereditary and spiritual places. As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all the tourism destinations in the State were being promoted in other States and at international travel marts like the World Travel Mart, he said.

After the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector in the State was slowly picking pace and to boost tourism prospects, the Telangana government was initiating several measures, he added.