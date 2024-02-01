Cadets from TS and AP excel in Republic Day Parade

Hyderabad: The Republic Day contingent of NCC Directorate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh comprising of 128 cadets, an officer and ten other support staff have returned after the successful completion of 30 days Republic Day Camp (RDC) at New Delhi.

The Cadets from all 28 states of the country participated and competed in various competitions like Drill, Group Dance, Group Song, National Integration Awareness Programme (NIAP), Best Cadet Category, Aero Modelling, Equestrian and Flag Area held during the RDC camp.

The TS and AP Directorate team excelled in cultural competition by securing first in Group Song and third position in NIAP. In a remarkable showcase of equestrian excellence, AP & T NCC Dte team won three Gold, four Silver and three Bronze medals across various categories. Cadet Shaik Rehana also won the prestigious Show Jumping Champion of the Day trophy.

A total of 15 Girl Cadets of AP and Telangana NCC Directorate formed part of the Girls Contingent that participated in the March Past at Kartavya path on the eve of Republic Day. About 42 boys and 8 girl Cadets participated in the PM Rally.

Sgt M. Srisanth and Cdt Nagandla Dheeraj were adjudged as the best cadets in the JD/JW Army and navy respectively, made the directorate proud and were awarded the Best Cadet Medal and coveted baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SUO Akanksha Bhosle stood second in the Best Cadet SW Army wing category, CDT T Divya Lakshmi stood third in the Best Cadet SW Navy wing category and CSUO B Tharun Teja stood third in the Best Cadet SD Air wing category, while SUO D Sai Kiran, JUO R Elavarasan and SUO K Sowmya Sree were awarded the DG NCC Medallion for their outstanding performance during the RDC 2024.