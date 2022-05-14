CAF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Kothagudem: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was seriously injured in the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Bijapur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the CAF personnel had gone out on patrolling towards Hemalapara under Nelasnar police station limits in the district. The jawan, Ramnath Maurya of CAF’s 8th battalion, stepped on the pressure IED planted near Bangoli Ghat on the banks of the river Indravati, ASP Pankaj Shukla told the media.

With the impact of the blast both the legs of the jawan were crushed. He was given first aid at a primary health centre at Nelasnar, later was shifted to Dantewada District Hospital. He was airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, he said.

It might be recalled that on May 12, security forces destroyed two IEDs planted by Maoists on a road leading to Bangoli at Phundri village near an under construction bridge coming up over the river Indravati under Nelasnar police station limits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .