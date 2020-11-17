Cambridge signs MoU with Chrysalis

Chrysalis, through the partnership will offer an English language learning and assessment programme for all their partner schools, with the assessment powered by Cambridge English

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Cambridge Assessment English (part of the University of Cambridge) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chrysalis, a learning transformation organisation in India.

Chrysalis, through the partnership will offer an English language learning and assessment programme for all their partner schools, with the assessment powered by Cambridge English. As part of the programme students can take an online assessment that has a baseline and end of year test in two important skills of English language – listening and reading and will receive a detailed personalised assessment report.

“Cambridge has been keenly focussing on India-centric solutions for the last few years and as part of this endeavour we have partnered with Chrysalis,” T.K.Arunachalam, Regional Director – South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English, said.

Chrysalis founder and CEO, Chitra Ravi said, “This partnership is testimony to the effectiveness of Chrysalis ThinkRoom in developing English language skills to meet global benchmarks such as Cambridge Assessment.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .