Can AI Detect The Risk Of Heart Diseases? | Telangana Today Talks With Dr.V.Rajasekhar, Cardiologist

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

Heart

Hyderabad: We have witnessed numerous cases of heart attacks in the last decade. Many lives were lost to silent heart attacks with no warning signs.

But now, the days have changed with AI coming into the picture in the medical field. AI will take care of proactive health care from here on and reduce the number of victims losing their lives to heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

In this video, let’s explore how AI is changing the landscape of cardiology and opening doors to a new era of medical possibilities.

Today, we have the best cardiologist in Hyderabad, Dr. V. Rajasekhar, the senior interventional cardiologist from Yashoda Hospitals, with us to talk about the power of AI in detecting heart ailments.