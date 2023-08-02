Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces seperation from his wife

Trudeau, 51, and Grégoire, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children together: two sons, Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, nine, and one daughter, 14-year-old Ella-Grace.

By PTI Updated On - 10:31 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Ottawa: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife , Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have decided to separate, according to statements posted online by both of them.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau wrote in a message posted to his Instagram account.

Trudeau, 51, and Grégoire, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children together: two sons, Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, nine, and one daughter, 14-year-old Ella-Grace.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau wrote in identical messages. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Grégoire, a former television presenter, has been a prominent presence at Trudeau’s side throughout his political career and become a public figure in her own right as an advocate for several charitable and social causes, including mental health and gender equality.