Candidates can re-schedule Eamcet if date clashing with BITSAT: TSCHE

Candidates who registered for both the entrance tests and have their exam dates clashing can change the Eamcet a day prior to or after their BITSAT

By | Published: 12:29 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2021 can re-schedule their Eamcet date if it’s clashing with the BITSAT.

BITSAT-2021, for admissions into various courses of Birla Institute of Technology & Science, is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 9 while the TS Eamcet is from August 4 to 10 with the engineering test to be conducted from August 4 to 6.

Candidates who registered for both the entrance tests and have their exam dates clashing can change the Eamcet a day prior to or after their BITSAT, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Such students can send their request to the exam convener through email to [email protected]. For instance, if a student has both Eamcet and BITSAT on August 5, such candidate can re-schedule the Eamcet exam either to August 4 or to 6.

Also, like last year, students who tested positive for Covid or are in quarantine will be allowed to take the Eamcet but on the last day of the schedule or a later date. Such students have to make a request to the exam convener with relevant reports.

“Depending on the number of applications received, a decision will be taken on when to hold the exam for students who reported positive for Covid or in quarantine,” a senior official said.

A total of 1,63,644 students have applied for the engineering stream and 85,692 for the AM stream till the last count on Tuesday. As number of applications have gone up to 2,49,336 this year from 2,21,706 last year and given the Covid-19 pandemic, JNTU-Hyderabad is making required arrangements for the conduct of the test.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .