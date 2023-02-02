Karimnagar police return missing gold, silver ornaments to woman

Karimnagar police traced the handbag of a woman who had lost it in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday and returned it to her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan handing over gold and silver ornaments to Kalyani in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police traced the handbag of a woman who had lost it in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday and returned it to her. The bag contained four tolas of gold and seven tolas of silver ornaments besides Rs 2,500.

According to the police, S Kalyani from Ramakrishna colony of Mancherial district headquarters had come to her sister’s house in Vavilapalli in Karimnagar town on January 29.

While returning she boarded an auto-rickshaw at Court Chowk and reached the RTC bus station in Karimnagar town. She however forgot her bag in the rear seat of the auto and it was only after she went inside the bus station that she realised her bag was missing. By the time she came outside, the auto had left.

With the help of a few autorickshaw drivers, she then approached the Karimnagar Town-II police. CCS inspector Lingamurthy then deputed head constable T Sunderpal Singh and constable T Kanakaraju to trace the auto. Scanning CCTV footage, the cops identified the auto driver Nunavat Tirupathi, who was then tracked down, after which he returned the bag to the police.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan along with CCS ACP K Srinivas handed over the handbag to Kalyani on Thursday.