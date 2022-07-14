Car found in rivulet, no trace of journalist Jameer

Photo: Twitter

Jagtial: The car on which journalist Jameer got swept away flood water in a stream in between Ramojipet-Jabithapur of Raikal mandal on Tuesday night, surfaced as water receded in the stream on Thursday morning.

The rescue team, which stopped the search operation on Wednesday night, resumed in the morning to retrieve the vehicle with the help of an earth mover. There was a possibility to know whether Jameer was there in the car if the vehicle was retrieved.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Collector G Ravi and Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma are traveling to reach the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

It may be recalled here that NTV reporter from Jagitial, Jameer, who on Tuesday went to Bornapalli of Raikal mandal to cover the rescue of nine agricultural labourers stranded in Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river, returned to Jagtial when he came to know that his daughter was injured.

Jameer along with another person Ershad were returning in a car. While Ershad was driving the vehicle, Jameer sat in the rear seat. They waited for some time in Bhupathipur as the local rivulet was in spate. Based on the local peoples’ advice that it was possible to cross the stream if the car was driven in the first gear, they dared to cross the rivulet.

However, when they reached the middle of the stream, the car got stuck and washed away in the flood water. Though Ershad managed to escape by coming out from the vehicle, the scribe washed away along with the car.

