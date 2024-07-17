Karimnagar: 19 people injured in stray dogs attack in Bornapalli

Published Date - 17 July 2024

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Nineteen people were injured in attacks by stray dogs in Bornapalli of Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday. The stray dogs are said to have gone a biting spree.

The injured persons approached doctors in Huzurabad government area hospital where they were given anti-rabies injections. Scared of dog bites, two patients went to a private nursing home after taking injections.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rajender Reddy said all the patients were given injections and there was no danger to the health of patients since all of them received minor injuries.