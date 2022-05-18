Car with ‘special’ registration plate picks up KTR at London airport

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who on Wednesday reached London to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies, had a special surprise waiting for him at the London airport.

Among the several NRIs and members of the United Kingdom Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party wing who reached the airport, it was the Audi car of Ashok Goud Dusari, president of the NRI TRS cell in UK, that stood out and grabbed all the attention. Wondering why, with even the Minister mentioning the car in a tweet later?

The Audi’s number plate had the Minister’s initials ‘KTR’ on it. It ‘TR 5I KTR’.

While thanking the Telangana diaspora in the UK later, KTR tweeted: “Thank you to the affectionate NRIs of Telangana in UK for their overwhelming welcome. Special thanks to @Anil_trs Garu who has been spearheading NRI TRS in UK for over a decade & @ASHOKDUSARI Garu NRI TRS UK president who gave me a ride in his car with special number plate (sic)”

Thank you to the affectionate NRIs of Telangana in UK for their overwhelming welcome 😊 Special thanks to @Anil_trs Garu who has been spearheading NRI TRS in UK for over a decade & @ASHOKDUSARI Garu NRI TRS UK president who gave me a ride in his car with special number plate 😄 pic.twitter.com/N8uxk6h21B — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 18, 2022

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Dr. Andrew Fleming too welcomed Rao in London. The Minister is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders.

He will later attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos.

