Care Football Academy record victory in Khelo India Girls Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Care Football Academy began their campaign with a crushing 4-0 victory over hosts Gajwel FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Girls Football League at the MJPBCRSJDC College, Wargal, Gajwel, on Friday.

For the winners, Samiksha opened the scoring in the 14th minute while Chaitanya Sri doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Lasya and Sahastra found the back of the net in a span of three minutes to make it 4-0 for the Care Football Academy.

In another match, Twin City FC rode on Roopa’s 14th minute goal to down Telangana Sports School 1-0.

Results: Twin City FC 1 (Roopa) bt Telangana Sports School 0; Care Football Academy 4 (Samiksha 1, Chaitanya Sri 1, Lasya 1, Sahastra 1) bt Gajwel FC 0; Deccan Dynamos 1 (Shamitha) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0.