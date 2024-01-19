Kalinga Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan demolish Hyderabad FC

Sreenidi Deccan began with a bang as the first corner of the match in the 5th minute, taken by Afghanistan midfielder Faysal Shayesteh, was met by Sissoko to put his side in an early lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:42 PM

Sreenidi Deccans Ibrahim Sissoko (centre) and Hyderabad FCs Ramhlunchhunga vie for the ball.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club overwhelmed Hyderabad Football Club 4-1 in their last Group A match of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday to earn bragging rights over their city rivals in the first ever official meeting between the two.

First half goals from Ibrahim Sissoko, Eli Sabia, Lalromawia and Kean Lewis set the Deccan Warriors on their way to a historic triumph over the Nawabs and earned them a third placed finish in the group which also consisted of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Sreeja clinches maiden international title

Sreenidi Deccan began with a bang as the first corner of the match in the 5th minute, taken by Afghanistan midfielder Faysal Shayesteh, was met by Sissoko to put his side in an early lead. Barely a couple of minutes later, another Shayesteh corner found the head of defender Eli Sabia who guided it past the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Lalromawia gave the shell shocked Hyderabad FC side no respite as his first time finish from Sissoko’s pass gave Sreenidi Deccan their third goal of the game in just the 10th minute. After the half hour mark, winger Rilwan Hassan sent in a cross towards the back post and Kean Lewis was on hand to make it four before half time.

The second half saw Sreenidi Deccan switch to cruise mode as they passed the ball about, dominating possession, having made the game safe in the first half itself. Hyderabad FC got a late consolation from winger Makan Chothe who curled one in off the post in the 83rd minute.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will return to I-League action on February 4 as they travel to Goa to take on Churchill Brothers FC.