Spreading traditional values with her Mandala art

A 17-year-old artist, Navya Agarwal approaches mandalas in a distinctive way, illustrating a range of spiritual symbolism.

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 05:42 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old artist, Navya Agarwal approaches mandalas in a distinctive way, illustrating a range of spiritual symbolism. Navya is greatly inspired by customs, rites, and religious narratives and is now exhibiting her collection at Icon Art Gallery, Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

According to Navya, art is something that has a deep meaning. She aims to engage the public’s sense of community through her artwork. She believes that creating mandalas has several benefits, including fostering meditation and relaxation due to their intricate patterns and symmetry.

“I am grateful to my entire family for their help in shaping me into the person I am today. I used to listen to more mythology stories, which inspired me to delve deeper into my spiritual side. I used to work two hours a day, four days a week, to finish one drawing,” shared the young artist.

Talking about her interest, she says, “At a young age, I developed a keen interest in painting, and at the age of 5, I started practising basic drawing. When we were under lockdown, I began experimenting with different mediums and doing art on a daily basis. As I spent more time experimenting with mediums, I realised that art was a stress buster for me. I found that mandalas were the right means of expressing my ideas and values.”

“My pieces have spiritual components and are influenced by spiritual tales that have been passed down to me from my family,” she said when questioned about her creative process. “Situations in my spiritual life and how I perceive them provide inspiration for my artistic approach. For instance, I worked on artwork like Omkara, Ganesha, cows, lotus, and Lord Krishna,” concludes Navya, who aims to have her art show abroad too.

Navya’s Mandala art is on display till November 30 at the gallery, from 11 am to 7 pm.