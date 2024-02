Case filed agianst MLA Nanditha’s PA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:03 PM

Sangareddy: Patancheru Police have registered a case against Akash, Personal Assistant of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha, under IPC 304 A following a complaint filed by MLA’s sister Niveditha on Friday.

Niveditha held Akash responsible for the road mishap for rash and negligent driving. The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.