Nala caved in at Banjara Hills due to heavy rains

While no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far in connection to this incident, some two-wheelers have reportedly been washed away by the rain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: An old nala caved in due to heavy rains on Thursday evening at Banjara Hills Road No. 11. According to officials, the drain was over 25 years old and is located in Uday Nagar.

While no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far in connection to this incident, some two-wheelers have reportedly been washed away by the rain. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with GHMC engineering department officers have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.

The Mayor instructed the officers to make alternative arrangements and also take necessary measures to ensure no untoward incidents take place elsewhere in the city.

The GHMC in a press statement has asked the public to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas. Employees who have to travel back to their homes were asked to leave their workplaces later at night.