Central police forces conduct flag march in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 04:55 PM

Khammam: Central police forces and local police personnel have been conducting flag marches under Khammam police commissionerate jurisdiction in view of Lok Sabha elections.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said that the flag marches were being conducted to ensure that people could exercise their right to vote in a free environment. Arrangements were being made to conduct the parliamentary elections in a transparent manner without any law and order issue.

Necessary preparations have been made for tight security in critical polling stations with advance planning. As part of that, the Central police forces and the local police personnel were organising flag marches. Measures would be taken for depositing licensed weapons with the police, he said.

Flag march was conducted under the aegis of Khammam city, Wyra, Sathupalli, Madhira and Khammam Rural police. District police were available to the people; police patrol vehicles and blue-colt teams have been reaching out to people whenever they were in need of help, the CP said.