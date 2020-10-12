Cash-for-vote scam: Special court resumes hearing

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases here resumed on Monday the hearing of the sensational cash-for-vote scam involving Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and others.

The hearing began following directions from the Supreme Court to all High Courts to ensure expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs. On Monday, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah attended the court and filed a discharge petition requesting the court to remove his name from the accused list.

He is an accused number five in the case. Reddy’s close aide Rudra Uday Simha also filed a similar petition in the court. Reddy, who was a TDP MLA then, was accused of trying to bribe nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for the TDP’s MLC candidate Vem Narender Reddy during the Legislative Council elections in 2015.

The ACB later arrested Reddy and others in the case that shook both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In July 2015, the ACB officials filed a charge-sheet against Reddy and two other persons Harry Sebastian and Uday Simha.

The ACB officials said Reddy and his aides were arrested based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued after examining Stephenson’s allegations. In 2018, the Income Tax (I-T) department grilled Reddy for the alleged evasion of taxes while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Reddy and his aides in connection with Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .