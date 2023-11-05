Catalysing climate action

As we confront the stark reality of a rapidly changing climate and climate-induced disasters, the role of COP 28 remains more crucial than ever

Climate change is undoubtedly one of the most pressing issues of our time, transcending borders and impacting every corner of the world. In the face of this looming peril, the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is one of the most significant and influential global events addressing the critical issue of climate change.

In fact, in a world facing escalating environmental challenges, COP meetings have become a cornerstone of international cooperation to combat climate change, and an essential forum for nations to come together to chart a course towards a more sustainable future. As we reflect on the journey of COP, we witness the incredible transformation from a fledgling initiative to a vital global institution for climate action.

Turning Point

The inception of the UNFCCC in 1992, at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, marked a turning point in the global response to climate change. The convention aimed to address the growing concern about global warming and its impacts on the environment and human societies. The ultimate goal of the UNFCCC was set to stabilise greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that prevents dangerous human-induced interference with the climate system. The convention recognised the need for a collective response to a challenge that respects no national boundaries.

This landmark agreement laid the foundation for annual or biennial gatherings known as the Conference of the Parties (COP) to assess progress, set targets and drive international climate action forward. These gatherings have not only heightened awareness of the crisis but also produced significant agreements that guide nations in their pursuit of climate solutions and shaping global climate policy.

The first Conference of the Parties (COP 1)— in Berlin, Germany, in 1995 — and the second (COP 2) — in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1996 — contributed to drafting rules and building the scheme for negotiations. Over the years, the number of participating countries has grown significantly, demonstrating the universal recognition of the urgency to tackle climate change.

The COP 3, held in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997, led to the ground-breaking Kyoto Protocol, a pioneering step towards combating climate change. This legally binding international treaty was the first to establish emission reduction targets, primarily for developed countries. It laid the groundwork for future climate negotiations and showcased the potential for multilateral cooperation in addressing climate change.

Kyoto Protocol was the first to establish emission reduction targets, primarily for developed countries

Paris Milestone

Fast-forward to COP 21 in Paris, in 2015. This was another decisive moment wherein the world witnessed another historic milestone in the fight against climate change. The Paris Agreement brought together 196 nations, demonstrating unprecedented unity in addressing the crisis. This agreement set an ambitious goal to take collective actions aiming to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the aspiration to cap it at 1.5 degrees. The agreement was a testament to what the world can achieve when nations work together, transcending political and ideological differences for the sake of the planet.

The Paris Agreement emphasises the shared responsibility of all nations to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of global warming

In addition to the noteworthy accomplishments in COP 3 and COP 21, the COP meetings have enforced technology transfer and financial mechanisms with inclusivity in addressing climate change. The technology transfer was aimed at enabling developing countries to access and implement climate-friendly and green technologies that reduce emissions and enhance adaptation measures, and help them leapfrog to cleaner and more sustainable development. Innovative financial mechanism, such as the Green Climate Fund, on the other hand, was identified to provide resources for climate adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries.

The primary purpose of COP meetings is to negotiate and adopt international agreements and protocols to address climate change. These meetings facilitate the monitoring and reporting of countries’ progress in implementing climate action plans and reducing GHGs. This transparency ensures accountability and helps identify areas where nations need to step up their efforts. Thus, COP gatherings provide a platform for experts, policymakers and stakeholders to share knowledge, best practices and technological advancements in climate mitigation and adaptation. As a result, in principle, the developing nations receive support for building their capacity to address climate change through financial and technical assistance from developed countries. This is to promote global equity and foster collaboration.

Challenges Persist

While COP meetings have achieved significant progress, they are not without challenges. The urgency of the climate crisis requires even greater ambition and action. The world grapples with the “ambition gap,” as current commitments may not be sufficient to achieve the temperature targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Moreover, addressing the complexities of political negotiations and financing remains a formidable task. The climate crisis continues to escalate, demanding even more ambitious commitments and actions from nations, given the ongoing rise in GHG emissions. The developing nations continue to struggle to access adequate financing necessary to implement climate solutions and adapt, and this remains an ongoing issue that should have been addressed. Often the COP meetings involve complex negotiations and political disputes, hindering progress on such key critical issues.

During the successive COPs, a growing emphasis on adaptation and building resilience in the face of climate impacts was placed, particularly for vulnerable communities. However, the impacts of climate change and climate change-induced disasters are already affecting communities worldwide. Addressing adaptation needs is a growing priority, and the recent incidences of climate change-induced disasters in the Western world have re-emphasised this.

India’s Initiatives

India’s steadfast participation in the COPs is guided by its dedication to sustainable development, equity and the principle of ‘Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’ (CBDR-RC). India’s pledge(s), commonly known as Prime Minster Narender Modi’s Panchamrit, are to reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW, meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy, reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45% by 2030, and achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. With such a focus and commitment, India seeks to ensure that economic development is environmentally sustainable.

The National Solar Mission and the Wind Energy Mission represent India’s commitment to transitioning to clean and sustainable energy sources. India has prioritised sustainable transportation through initiatives such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme and now investing in Green Hydrogen. Under Saubhagya, it aims to provide electricity to every household, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving living conditions. Similarly, the Nagar Van Yojana envisages creating 1,000 Nagar Van/Nagar Vatika (urban forests) in cities to provide a wholesome healthy living environment and contribute to sustainable cities.

India has been a key player, in fact, a global leader, in international climate initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Mission LiFE (‘Lifestyle for Environment’). Through intervention to get the term “phase-out” of coal changed to “phase-down” in the final agreement of the Glasgow climate conference and many of such kinds, India has taken care of the interest of many developing countries, least developed ones and small island developing states.

COP 28

The forthcoming COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), scheduled from November 30 to December 12, is anticipated to rethink, revaluate, reboot and refocus the climate agenda and might be the first Global Stocktake (GST) of progress on the Paris Agreement. One of the consistent themes at each COP session is the call for enhanced ambition in climate action. The COP 28 president Sultan Al-Jaber has asked the member countries to collectively cut 22 giga tonnes of GHG emissions by 2030, and pledge to triple global renewables capacity (in order of 11 TW), and double the annual average global rate of energy efficiency (reaching 4%) by 2030.

The European Union is all set to argue phase-out of fossil fuels before 2050 and a decarbonised power system in the 2030s. It also intends to flag the need for scaling up efforts to mobile financing from all sources to support climate action for loss and damage. The COP 28 is expected to tackle this issue by exploring mechanisms for compensation and support for affected communities and countries. It banks on the belief that each member state will make national statements and outline their concrete commitments to bring the world on track.

Another set of long pending target points include the ‘principle of equity and climate justice’ for fair burden-sharing and increased financial and technological support for countries struggling to adapt to and mitigate climate change. Sharing best practices and innovations in building climate adaptation and resilience, particularly in sectors like agriculture, water resource management, and infrastructure though have remained a common stem across the COPs. The significance of ‘Nature-Based Solutions (NBS)’ or ‘Nature-Climate Solutions (NCS)’ should promote discussions on how such approaches can be integrated into national climate plans to help mitigate emissions and enhance adaptation, and disaster risk reduction and resilience. NBS/NCS are crucial components in the urbanising world and equally important for the energy-intensive lifestyles in economies having larger ecological footprints.

Developing a robust ‘carbon market’ has remained a key component of the Paris Agreement’s efforts to encourage emission reductions. However, this needs to be expanded beyond the forestry sector and thus must be discussed to develop frameworks and guidelines for multiple sectors wherein countries can trade emission reductions in international carbon markets. In the larger context, it should address the Dakar Declaration on Climate Change 2023.

The ‘carbon market’ must go beyond the forestry sector and include multiple sectors wherein countries can trade emission reductions in international carbon markets

As we confront the stark reality of a rapidly changing climate and climate-induced disasters, the role of COP 28 remains more crucial than ever. While the expectations from COP 28 are high, challenges persist. Achieving a meaningful and comprehensive agreement among nearly 200 countries is no small task. Political disputes, varying levels of commitment and financial constraints are among the challenges that COP sessions often encounter. COP 28, like its predecessors, is anticipated to be a platform for crucial negotiations and discussions on the future of our planet.

Climate action is not just a matter for governments but for all sectors of society, from individuals and communities to businesses and organisations, actively engage in climate action. It is a collective endeavour that requires broad and sustained participation as the decisions made at COP events reverberate worldwide.

The outcomes of COP 28 will be of paramount importance in shaping our collective response to the climate crisis and in building a sustainable and resilient future for all

In the face of these challenges, COP 28 must evolve to meet the demands of the climate crisis. International cooperation remains essential, and the principles of equity, responsibility, and justice must be at the forefront of negotiations. COP meetings under the UNFCCC framework are not just diplomatic gatherings; they are global manifestations of our commitment to safeguard our planet for current and future generations. Climate action is not an option but a necessity.

The COP process is our best hope for achieving the necessary international cooperation to combat climate change. As we look to the future, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that these meetings continue to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for meaningful change in the fight against the climate crisis. The evolution of COP is a testament to human determination and the potential for global cooperation.

The world has come a long way since the birth of the UNFCCC, and the Paris Agreement stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when nations unite for a common cause

However, we must remember that the journey is far from over. COP 28 is at a crucial juncture and it has the responsibility to give some tangible outcomes. This ongoing process must continue to evolve, adapt and drive the transformative changes needed to safeguard our planet and future generations.

COP 1 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – March-April, 1995 (Berlin, Germany)

COP 2 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – July 1996 (Geneva, Switzerland)

COP 3 Kyoto Climate Change Conference – December 1997 (Kyoto, Japan)

COP 4 Buenos Aires Climate Change Conference – November 1998 (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

COP 5 Bonn Climate Change Conference – October 1999 (Bonn, Germany)

COP 6 The Hague Climate Change Conference – November 2000 (The Hague, Netherlands)

COP 6-2 Bonn Climate Change Conference – July 2001 (Bonn,

Germany)

COP 7 Marrakech Climate Change Conference – October 2001 (Marrakech, Morocco)

COP 8 New Delhi Climate Change Conference – October 2002 (New Delhi, India)

COP 9 Milan Climate Change Conference – December 2003 (Milan, Italy)

COP 10 Buenos Aires Climate Change Conference – December 2004 (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

COP 11 Montreal Climate Change Conference – December 2005 (Montreal, Canada)

COP 12 Nairobi Climate Change Conference – November 2006 (Nairobi, Kenya)

COP 13 Bali Climate Change Conference – December 2007 (Bali,

Indonesia)

COP 14 Poznan Climate Change Conference – December 2008 (Poznan, Poland)

COP 15 Copenhagen Climate Change Conference – December 2009 (Copenhagen, Denmark)

COP 16 Cancún Climate Change Conference – November 2010 (Cancun, Mexico)

COP 17 Durban Climate Change Conference – November 2011 (Durban, South Africa)

COP 18 Doha Climate Change Conference – November 2012 (Doha, Qatar)

COP 19 Warsaw Climate Change Conference – November 2013 (Warsaw, Poland)

COP 20 Lima Climate Change Conference – December 2014 (Lima, Peru)

COP 21 Paris Climate Change Conference – November 2015 (Paris, France)

COP 22 Marrakech Climate Change Conference – November 2016 (Marrakech,

Morocco)

COP 23 UN Climate Change Conference – November 2017 (Bonn, Germany)

COP 24 Katowice Climate Change Conference – December 2018 (Katowice, Poland)

COP 25 UN Climate Change Conference – December 2019 (Madrid, Spain)

COP 26 Glasgow Climate Change Conference – October-November 2021 (Glasgow, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)

COP 27 Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference – November 2022 (Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt)

COP 28 UN Climate Change Conference – November-December 2023 (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

