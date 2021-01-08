Cattle thieves detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

The detainees J Lingam and J Upender, both from Mothkur town of Yadadri-Bhongir district, along with their associates stole cattle and goats from sheds in and around Mothkur village

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against two cattle thieves here on Friday.

The detainees J Lingam and J Upender, both from Mothkur town of Yadadri-Bhongir district, along with their associates stole cattle and goats from sheds in and around Mothkur village. They sold them by the next day at the nearest cattle fair. They were involved in seven cases including in Mothkur and Choutuppal of Rachakonda and Gundala of Warangal Commissionerate.

They were arrested by the Mothkur police in November last year. The PD Act order was executed on them at the Central Prison in Cherlapally, where they are currently lodged.

