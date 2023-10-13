| Cbi Arrests Another Accused From Pune In Connection With Killing Of Two Manipur Youths

CBI arrests another accused from Pune in connection with killing of two Manipur youths

A senior CBI official informed that the CBI team has arrested the accused Paolun Mang, who was wanted in the kidnapping and abduction of two Manipuri youths.

By ANI Published Date - 04:46 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another accused in relation to the abduction and subsequent murder of two Manipuri youths.

A senior CBI official informed that the CBI team has arrested the accused Paolun Mang, who was wanted in the kidnapping and abduction of two Manipuri youths.

“He was arrested from a location in Pune on October 11 where he was hiding for a few days. He was arrested with the help of technical surveillance,” the official said.

The official added that the arrested accused was produced before a magistrate and sent to CBI custody until October 16.

The accused role was identified during the investigation into the case, the official said.

On October 2, the CBI arrested four accused in connection with the killing of two students. The four– two men and two women– were arrested from the Henglep area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.