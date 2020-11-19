CBI raids 25 locations in AP, Hyderabad

During searches, several documents, mobile phones, material objects and cash were recovered

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches in 25 places including Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and at Hyderabad on the premises of a former MLA and other persons as part of an ongoing investigation.

During searches, several documents, mobile phones, material objects and cash were recovered. Following a notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government and another notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the CBI had taken over 17 cases of illegal limestone mining from Andhra Pradesh CBCID and booked a case on August 26 against 17 persons, according to a press release.

It was alleged that the accused fraudulently conducted illegal and unauthorised mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur for several years causing revenue loss to the government and other licensed lease holders.

It was further alleged that illegal mining of several lakh of tones of limestone was conducted by the accused during from 2014 to 2018, as a result of which natural resources worth several crores of rupees were plundered.

In order to ascertain the quantum of unauthorised and illegal mining, the CBI is also conducting volumetric analysis by using satellite imagery. The investigation is on.

