CBI seeks clarification from Kavitha; to meet her on Dec 6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued a notice under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code to MLC K Kavitha, seeking to meet her for a clarification in connection with the Delhi liquor policy controversy.

Kavitha issued a statement on the same on Friday saying she was served the notice.

“I’ve been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request,” she said.

According to sources, CBI officials had called her personal assistant saying they had to speak to her. She called back the official, who said a few details had to be collected. Kavitha then asked them to proceed officially, following which the notice under Section 160 of the CrPC, by which an investigating official can ask for a person’s presence for information on facts and circumstances the person might be acquainted with, was issued.

They asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience, and Kavitha chose to meet them at her residence on December 6.